Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Raised to Buy at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $23.90 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,512 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.