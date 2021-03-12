DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Quentin S. Blackford Sells 6,509 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $2,357,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $9.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $357.73. 921,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,930. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.37, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in DexCom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in DexCom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

