Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Decreased by Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,710 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 41,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average is $150.87. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $170.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

