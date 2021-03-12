Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dialog Semiconductor PLC provides integrated standard and custom mixed-signal integrated circuits, for smartphone, tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting and Smart Home applications. Its technology portfolio includes audio, Bluetooth Smart(R), Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, China and internationally. Dialog Semiconductor PLC is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

