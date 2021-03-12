Diamond S Shipping (DSSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 12th. Analysts expect Diamond S Shipping to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Diamond S Shipping has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.04.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

