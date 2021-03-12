Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Truist Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FANG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

