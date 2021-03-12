Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.50. 23,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,956. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,801. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,858 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.