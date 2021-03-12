Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRNA. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.47. 36,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,956. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $139,798.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $638,264.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,032 shares of company stock worth $1,330,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.