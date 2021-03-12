Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Up 251.4% in February

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 251.4% from the February 11th total of 517,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:DFFN remained flat at $$1.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814,736. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.63.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

