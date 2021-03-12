Discerene Group LP Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 643,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. makes up 1.5% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,640. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TKC. HSBC upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

