Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) & Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Head to Head Comparison

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) and Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Disco and Pantheon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disco 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pantheon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Disco and Pantheon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disco 19.95% 13.89% 11.37% Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Disco and Pantheon Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disco $1.30 billion 8.41 $254.43 million $1.42 42.64 Pantheon Resources $730,000.00 338.78 $35.51 million N/A N/A

Disco has higher revenue and earnings than Pantheon Resources.

Risk and Volatility

Disco has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pantheon Resources has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Disco beats Pantheon Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. It also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

