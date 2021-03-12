Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Holdings Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHC. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

