DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.