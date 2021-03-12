DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DocuSign stock traded down $14.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.34. 9,252,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,237. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.25. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,628,476.12. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.16.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

