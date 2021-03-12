Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 2.2% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after acquiring an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,893. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.84.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

