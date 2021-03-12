Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Earnings Results

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $4.75 on Friday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 67,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,271. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,666,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,060 shares of company stock worth $16,260,475. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

