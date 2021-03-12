Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.43)-($0.47) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.38). The company issued revenue guidance of $56.5-57.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.33 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -1.63–1.53 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. Domo has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Domo from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.29.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $9,515,029.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,666,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 122,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $6,497,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,026,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,060 shares of company stock worth $16,260,475 over the last 90 days. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

