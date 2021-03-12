DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 265,740 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DASH stock traded down $5.82 on Friday, hitting $139.15. 53,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,472. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.40.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.