DoorDash’s (DASH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.00. The stock had a trading volume of 46,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.40. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $256.09.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

