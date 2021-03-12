Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRVN opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09. Driven Brands has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $35.56.

In other news, insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRVN. Barclays began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

