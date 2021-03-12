Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $27.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09. Driven Brands has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $35.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

In related news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

