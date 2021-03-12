DSLA Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.67 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.56 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded up 80.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00049050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.22 or 0.00647189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 74.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00064887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00036985 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Coin Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,382,209,586 coins. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

