DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,844 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.41% of DSP Group worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DSP Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DSP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DSP Group by 2,180.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DSP Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in DSP Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 81,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

DSPG opened at $15.64 on Thursday. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $369.06 million, a PE ratio of -65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,869.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $720,774 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

