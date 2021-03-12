Dubuque Bank & Trust Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,057.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,215.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.