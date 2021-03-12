Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $724.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,472,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ducommun by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 69,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ducommun by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

