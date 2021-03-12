Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 13,717 Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

