Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $924,000 in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of The RealReal as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The RealReal by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the third quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The RealReal alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 65,700 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $1,456,569.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,384,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,034,897.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,256 shares of company stock worth $13,001,642 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.