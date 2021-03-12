Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $986,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

