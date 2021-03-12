Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,514,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Wayfair by 782.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,763,000 after purchasing an additional 43,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,928,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,501 shares of company stock worth $32,696,293. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.06.

Wayfair stock opened at $318.60 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.16.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

