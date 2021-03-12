Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $875,000 Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day moving average is $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.