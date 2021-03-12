Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.87. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $137.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,950 shares of company stock worth $16,476,810. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

