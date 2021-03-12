Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Avaya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 7.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.20.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

