Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 198.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Titan Machinery news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,869.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,288.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $598.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

