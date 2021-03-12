Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 14,615 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,615 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Five Below by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.40. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.48.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.74.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.