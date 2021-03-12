DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.70 million, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of DZS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of DZS by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DZS by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DZS by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DZS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

