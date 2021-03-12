E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

EONGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

