Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $141.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.82.

NYSE EXP opened at $130.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average is $99.54. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $131.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $3,632,590.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,618.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $3,892,060.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,302 shares of company stock worth $22,578,552. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

