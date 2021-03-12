Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.80

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $130.80 and last traded at $130.54, with a volume of 7360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $3,632,590.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,302 shares of company stock worth $22,578,552 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

