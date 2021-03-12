Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%.

NYSE ESTE opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $543.93 million, a PE ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

