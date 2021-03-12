EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of EastGroup Properties worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $137.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.26. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

