easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 893 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 893 ($11.67).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EZJ shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of LON:EZJ traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,026 ($13.40). The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The stock has a market cap of £4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 851.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 717.40.

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

