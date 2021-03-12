eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 83,553 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of eBay worth $20,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805 in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

