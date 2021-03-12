ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.42

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.42 and last traded at C$8.34, with a volume of 28571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECN shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.73, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.12%.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

