Eden (EDN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88,094.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Eden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $88,094.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00049710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.97 or 0.00648231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00065220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Eden Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

