Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $7.71 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 412.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,307 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

PLD stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.08.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.