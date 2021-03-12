Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Dollar General by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Dollar General by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

