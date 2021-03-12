Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 10,869 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

NYSE:A traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $121.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,457. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

