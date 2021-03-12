Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $4.12 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

