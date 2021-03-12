Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average of $136.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $144.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

