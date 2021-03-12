Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 1.13% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 2,095.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 193.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 42,865 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

